MISSOULA — Marilyn Rita Hege was born in Victor, Idaho on April 12, 1934. She went through Heaven’s gate on March 14, 2020 to our Heavenly Father’s embrace.
Mom’s greatest love was for that of a child, and anyone in need. No matter what age, they experienced her special love. She loved sitting in a huckleberry patch, as did her mother, later to give those she loved a gift from her heart.
She worked in restaurants, for a good part of her career, as a waitress. During those years she met many wonderful people. She became a legend as a cook, at the mill, where her husband worked.
Mom was preceded in death by her mom, Edith Strong and Lon Strong who she called dad. She was also preceded in death by her brother Lamar Anderson, two sons, Jesse and Jack Brewer and a great -grandson Adam.
She is survived by two sisters, Kathy Sparks, whose husband is now by mom’s side, and Sandi Skinner (Mark). Both of her sisters showered mom with love. She is also survived by seven children; Dennis Newman (Marie), Mary Tripp (Shorty), Harry Brewer (Kelly), Eddy Brewer (Shannon), Sally Hathaway (Donnie), Cindy Stephens (Scott), Jim Brewer (Julie), Jack’s wife Joan, numerous grandchildren , great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Mom, please one day sit on a rainbow, shower us with love and be by our side at your favorite huckleberry patch. We all love you beyond measure. Be happy in Heaven our dear mother.
A private graveside service will be held at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery. Due to recent gathering guidelines, a public service will be held at a later date. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at gardencityfh.com.