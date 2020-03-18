MISSOULA — Marilyn Rita Hege was born in Victor, Idaho on April 12, 1934. She went through Heaven’s gate on March 14, 2020 to our Heavenly Father’s embrace.

Mom’s greatest love was for that of a child, and anyone in need. No matter what age, they experienced her special love. She loved sitting in a huckleberry patch, as did her mother, later to give those she loved a gift from her heart.

She worked in restaurants, for a good part of her career, as a waitress. During those years she met many wonderful people. She became a legend as a cook, at the mill, where her husband worked.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mom was preceded in death by her mom, Edith Strong and Lon Strong who she called dad. She was also preceded in death by her brother Lamar Anderson, two sons, Jesse and Jack Brewer and a great -grandson Adam.