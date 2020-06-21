× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ANACORTES, Washington — On June 3, surrounded by family, Marilyn Shope Peterson passed away peacefully at her home in Anacortes, Washington. She was a kind, loving mother, pioneer in business and science, world traveler, accomplished author and mentor.

Born Sept. 17, 1935 in Hamilton, first child of Edward & Ethel Shope, she was raised in Missoula where she graduated from Missoula County High School, and spent happy summers at Seeley Lake. She earned a degree in Home Economics from the University of Montana, the foundation for her career in nutrition, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, the 1954 Homecoming Queen, and met husband Keith D. Peterson. She explored post-war Europe during this time, connecting with relatives there.

In 1963, she and Keith founded The Sports Medicine Clinic in Ballard, one of the pre-eminent Sports Medicine institutions, and the first privately owned clinic in the US, providing medical support for athletes from youth to professional; her tireless efforts at SMC contributed to its prosperity and growth. She earned a Masters in Nutrition at the University of Washington, and authored two books on sports nutrition; The Athlete’s Cookbook and Eat to Compete. Her nutritional expertise attracted the US Olympic Team, the Pacific NW Ballet, and many professional athletes with whom she consulted.