Marilynn Doris Thompson Marek

Marilynn Doris Thompson Marek, 81, passed from complication due to PSP on March 23, 2023. Marilynn was born October 8, 1941, to Awilda Doris (Culligan) and Thomas Elwin Thompson. She eloped and married the love of her life July 27, 1957, who proceeded her in death October 23, 2014.

Marilynn's brother Dean Thompson, her three children Debora (Gregg) Anstensen, David (Janet) Marek, and Pamela Marek, along with grandchildren Anne and James (Amanda) Marek, Evan James, and Mathias Anstensen, great grandchildren Eleanor and Luca Marek, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends all survive and grieve Marilynn's passing.

Marilynn was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Gramma.

The Mareks were the first family to live on Woodlawn in Target Range. She and Bill both loved to garden. Marilynn entered canning, sewing, produce, and apple pies in the Missoula Fair, and always came home with at least one ribbon and sometimes best of show.

She enjoyed camping at Salmon Lake when her children were in school. Eventually the Marek's owed a summer home on Flathead Lake. Marilynn took joy in the flocks of friends and family invited to enjoy the recreation and meals lovingly provided. Marek hospitality extended to countless meals, holidays, birthdays, showers, and parties at their Target Range homes.

Marilynn leveraged her love of sewing into a tailor shop. She eventually found her calling in finance, retiring from banking.

Brothers Melvin and Dennis Thompson and sister Irene (Suki) Allen proceeded Marilynn in death.

At passing she was a resident of Edgewood Memory Care in Missoula, MT. Our family wishes to express our utmost thanks for the love and care taken Mom.

Pease join us in a celebration of Marilynn's life July 27, 2023, 2:00pm, Sunset Memorial Reception Hall, 7405 Mullan Road, Missoula 59808