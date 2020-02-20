Marion Alveta Evans Ryan

She was born August 24, 1932 to Mary Christman Evans Chole and Edward James Evans in Great Falls. She is predeceased by her brother Allan Evans and her husband Joseph L. Ryan. She is survived by her sister Deloris Chole Hansen and children Laurin (Tom) Case, Kevin (Pat) Ryan, Michael (Gina) Ryan, Meggen Ryan, Kim (Thom) Ryan-O’Hara, a ‘6th child’ Carl Willig; ten grandchildren JoAnn, Nateese, Jessica, Brenden, Caitlin, Patric, Kelly, Kyle, Chelsea, Shannon; nine great grandchildren Blake, Ryan, MacKenzie, Guy, Joe, Aiden, Brianna, Lily, Connor; one great great grandchild Kale and, as well as numerous special cousins, nieces and nephews.

She and Joe married in 1953 and started their lives together at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. They moved back to Missoula in 1955 and then up to their place in Evaro in 1961 where their children were raised. Marion was proud and passionate in her work teaching English as a second language to refugees of the Vietnam war during the 1980’s both in Washington state and in Montana. She gained the respect, admiration and friendship of many Hmong People living in the US today. She was active with the school during her children’s school years and was a Cub Scout Den Mother still much beloved by those who grew under her guiding influence. She and her husband Joe owned Sevenar as well as a few Ole’s convenience stores.