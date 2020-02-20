EVARO - Marion Alveta Evans Ryan died of natural causes in her beloved home in Evaro at the age of 87 surrounded by her family.
She was born August 24, 1932 to Mary Christman Evans Chole and Edward James Evans in Great Falls. She is predeceased by her brother Allan Evans and her husband Joseph L. Ryan. She is survived by her sister Deloris Chole Hansen and children Laurin (Tom) Case, Kevin (Pat) Ryan, Michael (Gina) Ryan, Meggen Ryan, Kim (Thom) Ryan-O’Hara, a ‘6th child’ Carl Willig; ten grandchildren JoAnn, Nateese, Jessica, Brenden, Caitlin, Patric, Kelly, Kyle, Chelsea, Shannon; nine great grandchildren Blake, Ryan, MacKenzie, Guy, Joe, Aiden, Brianna, Lily, Connor; one great great grandchild Kale and, as well as numerous special cousins, nieces and nephews.
She and Joe married in 1953 and started their lives together at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. They moved back to Missoula in 1955 and then up to their place in Evaro in 1961 where their children were raised. Marion was proud and passionate in her work teaching English as a second language to refugees of the Vietnam war during the 1980’s both in Washington state and in Montana. She gained the respect, admiration and friendship of many Hmong People living in the US today. She was active with the school during her children’s school years and was a Cub Scout Den Mother still much beloved by those who grew under her guiding influence. She and her husband Joe owned Sevenar as well as a few Ole’s convenience stores.
In the end, when told that “She did it the way she wanted”, she passed, with a smile on her face, to be with her brother.
She will be cremated and her ashes spread on the place in Evaro where she lived and loved.
Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at their web site. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's name may be made to Animeals.
A memorial gathering will take place in the Evaro School House on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 starting around 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate Marion’s life with food and drink and to share your memories of her and how she touched our lives.