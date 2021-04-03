Marion “Chuck” Basacker

Stevensville - Marion “Chuck” Basacker, 91, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Bettie, by his side.

Chuck was born in LaCrosse, WI on November 29, 1929 to Lawrence L. and Martha Esther (Ingalls) Basacker, both deceased. Chuck retired from the phone company. Chuck married Bettie on May 23, 1971, blending 2 families of 7 boys and 1 girl; Doug Jaquysh, Larry Basacker (deacesead), Brian Basacker, Richard Basacker, Thomas Wood, Robert Colley, Kenneth Colley and Paulette Spaulding; also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, a Blessed family.

Chuck belonged to and supported the Bagdad Shrine Temple. He served as Potentate in 1998. Chuck was very active in supporting the Shriner Hospital and the Transportation Fund and for 23 years, he organized the Shrine Shoot. He also belonged to the Masonic Lodge #28, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Elks Lodge and was very active with the Victor Senior Center.

Chuck loved racing pigeons and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed snow-birding to Yuma, AZ from 1999 until 2013. He served the Shrine in Yuma and helped with the Shrine Dinner there with the proceeds from that event going to the Shriner's Hospital. Those proceeds where approximately $30,000.00 a year. He will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home. Officiating will be Father Thad Butcher of the St. Augustine Anglican Church where Chuck attended and served for many years. Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Masonic Lodge. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.