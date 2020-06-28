× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE — Marion H. Davis, 96, died at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital on June 23, 2020.

He was born Oct. 22, 1923 in Berwyn, Nebraska. He graduated from Berwyn High School in 1942 and joined the U. S. Army in 1943, serving in both WWII and The Korean Conflict.

He married Helen L. (Betty) Hogg in Ansley, Nebraska, on July 12, 1947. Marion was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and nine siblings. He is survived by Dennis (Mary), Randy (Beth), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

During his lifetime, he worked as a truck driver, pulp mill foreman, rancher, and County Commissioner. He ALWAYS had time to help his neighbors and those in need.

The family moved to Florence in 1957 where the ranching dream began. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, community leader and neighbor. Marion and Betty were pillars of the Florence-Carlton Community Church for over 50 years.

A graveside service will be held Friday July 3 at 1 p.m. at the Carlton Cemetery in Florence with Pastor David Blackwell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Florence-Carlton Community Church, 20075 Old Hwy 93, Florence, Montana 59833. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.