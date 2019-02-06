SUN CITY, Arizona — Marion Helen Roth returned to her beloved Lord and Savior on Feb. 2, 2019, from natural causes.
Funeral services will be held at St. Clements of Rome Catholic Church in Sun City, Arizona, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery in Missoula.
Marion was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 10, 1933, to Leonard and Ursula Bader. She was the youngest of three children; her sister Teresa and her brother Leo preceded her in death. Marion finished high school at St. Boniface in Milwaukee, traveled to her homeland, Germany, with her mother, and returned to Milwaukee to enter the convent, School Sisters of Notre Dame. Marion was devoted to her Catholic faith and she served, teaching elementary students in Milwaukee and Marshfield, Wisconsin, and Gary, Indiana. Due to health reasons she left the convent and attended Alverno College in Milwaukee earning an education degree with minors in English and German. She eventually found her true calling as a devoted wife and mother. Marion married Frank Roth on Feb. 8, 1969, at St. Augustine's Church in Honolulu, Hawaii. Marion and Frank traveled to Thailand for 10 months to work and made their home in several places including Kenai and Anchor Point, Alaska, where she was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Angels; Frenchtown, Huson, and St. Ignatius, where she was a faithful parishioner of both St. John the Baptist and St. Albert the Great Catholic Churches; before Frank's death in 2010. She eventually moved to a climate that suited her: Sun City, Arizona. An avid reader with a subtle sense of humor, she was a devout, patient person, and a world traveler. Marion is survived and dearly missed by her daughters Jackie (Jeff) Hall of Eugene, Oregon, and Deenie (Kevin) Ragon of Peoria, Arizona, and four grandchildren: Zachary and Zeda Hall, and Jacob and Hannah Ragon; her niece Christine (John) Kastner; her nephew Steve Bader; her nephew George Bader; and more family and friends. Condolences and words of comfort may be shared at menkefuneralhome.com.