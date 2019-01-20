MISSOULA — Marion Lynn "Mac" McAdams, 88, a long time Missoula City firefighter, passed away at his home on Nov. 28, 2018, finishing a shift of 37 years. Lynn was born to Ray and Daisy Dunn McAdams on Oct. 20, 1930, in Beaver, Oklahoma. He was the youngest of four children in a family that began life at the start of the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. When Lynn was 12 his family sold most of their belongings and boarded a train for Salinas, California, where there was plenty of work and a good start for new life. Lynn graduated from Salinas Union High School in 1948 and went to work as a heavy equipment mechanic for a local construction company. During that time he met the love of his life, Gerry Geneva, and they married on April 8, 1950.
In June 1955 the lure of fishing, hunting and the great outdoors drew Lynn, Gerry, Terry and Gerry's sister's family to Montana. They settled in Missoula where Lynn found work in the sawmills and in 1960 started a lifetime career with the City of Missoula Fire Department. During that time Gerry gave birth to Shaun, Shannon and Shane.
Lynn was always a fisherman at heart, spending much of his time canoeing on the local lakes and streams with wife and kids in tow. In the mid-60s, Lynn acquired a plan from Popular Mechanics on how to build a plywood/fiberglass kayak. He started his own business, Hellgate Canoe Base, and for 20 years he built and sold kayaks and canoes. During that time he also competed throughout the Northwest in slalom and downriver kayak races. Lynn organized many kayaking expeditions and helped pioneer the early days of whitewater boating on the Selway, Lochsa and Alberton Gorge of the Clark Fork rivers. In his 50s his love of the outdoors led him to the backcountry of western Montana. He bought a horse and a few mules and spent the next 20 years packing in the Bob Marshall, Selway-Bitterroot and other wilderness areas.
In the winter of 1999, Gerry, his soulmate of 50 years, passed away unexpectedly. But Lynn never sat still for long and took up square dancing with a renewed passion. This is where he met his new favorite dance partner, Christine Johnson. They married in 2004 and in the years that followed Lynn spent happy times walking his dogs, bringing home rescued cats, writing opinion letters to the newspaper, playing cribbage, sofa-coaching the Griz football team, raising marigolds and spending peaceful hours on the river deck watching floaters glide by on warm afternoons.
Lynn McAdams will be remembered as an honest, caring and sometimes stubborn man who always had your back. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Gerry and brothers Everett and Ernest. Survivors include his wife, Christine, sister Betty Mickovsky, sons James Terry (Linda), Shaun, Shane (Jake), daughter, Shannon Beach (Scott), grandchildren Kenny, Krystina Bachman (Brian), Jacob, Brian, Darby, Marias, Jacoba, Tia, and great-granddaughter Khloe Bachman.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church at 300 East Main St. in Missoula. A reception will follow.