Marion Smith Anderson
MISSOULA - Marion Smith Anderson, 75, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Community Medical Center.
Marion was born on Oct. 21, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, to H.W. Smith Sr., and Virginia Smith Lindsay. As an Army brat, Marion's family moved to Tacoma, Washington, when she was about three years old. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma in 1962. She attended the University of Montana in 1988. While she didn't graduate, she loved attending classes, and she was very proud that she was able to further her education. Many people remember Marion selling hot dogs with her hot dog cart in downtown Missoula during the 1980's. Marion was also a board member for Missoula Rural Fire Department for many years. She was always proud to see “her boys” as she would see the fire trucks out and about.
Marion met the love of her life, Jerry, in Avon, in 1975. They were married March 5, 1976, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Marion was a voracious reader. Her love of reading has been passed down to both her children and grandchildren. Her favorite book was Gone with the Wind.
Marion also loved to travel. Her favorite vacation spot was Hawaii. She and Jerry traveled there many times throughout their marriage. She also loved going to Spain. Marion and her family hosted Elsa, a foreign exchange student from Spain in 1986/1987. She was so proud of her Spanish daughter.
Marion spent her Wednesday's playing pinochle with a fantastic group of ladies. In addition, she would spend time crocheting with friends.
One thing that was the most important to Marion was the love of her family and her love of her country. She was so proud that her children enlisted in the Navy. She also loved her dogs. Her family seeks comfort in knowing she was met at the Rainbow Bridge with all her dogs waiting to give her the hugs and kisses she missed so much.
Marion was preceded in death by both of her parents as well as her brother Jim Smith. Survivors include her sister Louise (Dale), brother H.W. Smith Jr. (Liz), sister Judy (Panday), husband, Jerry, Missoula; son Scott (Jocelyn), of Helena, and their children Connar, Brenna, Parkar and Maddie, and daughter Kelly (Martin) Basham, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and their children August and Olivia. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews who live within the Pacific Northwest and Arizona.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 15th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to the Missoula Rural Fire Department's Coats for Kids Operation Warm, 2521 South Ave. W., Missoula, Montana, 59804.