Marion Smith Anderson

Marion was born on Oct. 21, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, to H.W. Smith Sr., and Virginia Smith Lindsay. As an Army brat, Marion’s family moved to Tacoma, Washington, when she was about three years old. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma in 1962. She attended the University of Montana in 1988. While she didn’t graduate, she loved attending classes, and she was very proud that she was able to further her education. Many people remember Marion selling hot dogs with her hot dog cart in downtown Missoula during the 1980’s. Marion was also a board member for Missoula Rural Fire Department for many years. She was always proud to see “her boys” as she would see the fire trucks out and about.