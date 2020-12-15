Marion Smith Jr.

RONAN - “No-one enjoys Or'Bits., but if one is going out., do it with dignity and smile. Whatever you achieve in life; Know that you loved and were loved”.

Marion a Montana native., passed away to higher calling, Nov. 9, 2020. Born to Marion and Vera Smith in Kalispell in 1932. Marion was preceded in death by his daughter and son in law, Tami and Michael Avery and great grandson Jordan.

He leaves behind his loving wife Connie and family who loved him very much., sons, daughters Marion “Skip”, Steve and Sandy, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Marion lived a full life, serving on the Navy Destroyer USS ORLECK - DD-886 during the Korean War as an Electronics Tech (ET). He graduated Bozeman Montana State University with an AA Architectural design. He was a AAA Champion Skeet Shooter, and a 32nd degree Master Freemason in the Masonic Lodge.

Marion was an avid outdoorsman, including fishing, hunting, camping, metal detecting and on, and on, and on.

Marion owned and ran several business ventures., semi-retiring at 45, staying active in financial interests, while understanding that at the end of the day, ‘Life is about the journey, not the destination’.