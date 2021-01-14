ST. IGNATIUS – Marjorie Ann (Ridnour) Rollins, 85, passed away Jan. 5 at St. Luke's Community Hospital in Ronan.

Born in Polson to Glee & Charlotte Ridnour, she worked in the Post Office for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband and children Daniel, Rick and Brian. Survivors include her children Roxanna of Washington, Ranae (Jon) of Alaska, Ramon of Texas, Rowena of Polson and Daryl of St. Ignatius and a daughter in law Velma of Alaska as well as her grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and services are planned for later this year once the pandemic has subsided.

Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius is assisting the family with arrangements.