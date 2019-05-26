MISSOULA — Marjorie C. (Tink) Delaney was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, the only daughter of W.G.G. Laidlaw and Gladys Laidlaw, on Nov. 13, 1935.
After finishing high school, a high honor student, she enrolled at then MSU (now UM) as a sophomore, rather than freshman because of her exceptional high school grades.
Early in her junior year on a blind date, she met her future husband Dexter (Deck) Delaney, who was just finishing law school. Four months later they were married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Missoula.
After a two year Air Force active duty tour they returned to Missoula to start a law practice. With them came 1-year-old Tara (Dave), shortly followed by Erin (Mike), then along came Brian (Susan), Shannon (Alan), Kerry, Tom (Lori), Colleen and Patty (Doug). Because Tink so valued learning one of the joys of her loving life was to see her brood earn a collective total of 10 university degrees, including two doctorates and two masters.
Tink, a lady of zest and grace, was an accomplished interior decorator, soprano, cook, a student of the french language, who loved hummingbirds, dancing, classical music, ducklings, dock and sun deck beverages, boating, golf, skiing, reading, cryptograms and most of all her faith and beloved family.
In the early years she relished raising the family in summer months at Flathead Lake and in later years enjoyed the beauty of the desert in Palm Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ben Laidlaw, Hugh Laidlaw and Dave Laidlaw.
She is survived by her husband Deck, all of her children, seven grandchildren (Katie, Christy, Ryan, Jackie, Madeline, Austin and Cammy) and two great-grandchildren (Ashton and Mae), as well as a niece and several nephews.
A private funeral mass has been scheduled with a "celebration of life" event to follow this summer, to commemorate a loving life, exceptionally well lived.
Many thanks to the staff at the Village and in particular to a very special caregiver — Faye Beltan.