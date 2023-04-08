Marjorie Jean (Gould - Weingart) Nett, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 27, 2023, with her husband and soul-mate, Gene Nett, by her side. Marjorie's fun, lively, and kind spirit will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Marjorie was born July 19, 1934, in Charlo, Montana to Henry and Minnie (Olson) Weingart. She was the oldest girl of 15 children. She attended school and graduated from St. Ignatius High school in Mission, Montana. At the age of 20, Marjorie married Benny Gould, now deceased. One of Marjorie's greatest joys was the adoption Rita (Gould) McKeever as a baby. She raised and loved Rita all the days of her life. And now watches over Rita and her family with love and devotion. She worked for the School district in Charlo as an office administrator for several years. It's there Marjorie met the love of her life Gene Nett. They were married in Billings, Montana in 1982. They started their 40 years of life together in Warden, Montana for a year and then moved to Greybull, Wyoming where they lived for 13 years. During their 26 years of retirement they traveled to many places, including Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and numerous states. Eventually they settled in Harlingen, Texas where they enjoyed many new friends and adventures. Marjorie's joys in life were all centered around family and friends. She loved to give and receive hugs, and was ALWAYS celebrating, cooking, or crafting something for someone she loved. Having something "made" by Marjorie is a real treasure. Marjorie will be missed by her dear friends of over 40+ years who were like family to her. Tim and Beth Nolan and their 3 sons whom she called "Her Boys," Matthew, Lucas, and Marcus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Minnie; brother, Ralph; and sister, Ida; Gene's brother, Russell; Gene's twin sister, JoAnn; brother-in-law, John Nelson. Surviving on Gene's side are his twin nephews, Johnnie and Rohnnie and niece, Shonda Nelson. She is survived by her husband Gene; her daughter, Rita; eight grandchildren, Rebekah, Justin, Talia, Tashina, Trey, Drew, Kamiah, and Vivi; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; eight brothers, Henry, Robert (MaryAnn), John (Sherri), David, Easton (Wilma), Terry (Cathy), Tom, Donnie (Sandy); and four sisters, Lena, MaryAnn, Lois, Millie (Tim); and surviving on Gene's side are his twin nephews, Johnnie and Rohnnie; and niece, Shonda Nelson. Marjorie will return with Gene to Montana to share their final resting place. Marjorie, our time together was far to short. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed, and very dear.