MISSOULA — Marjorie Koll Lackner Hubber, 96, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital surrounded by loved ones and caring nurses.
Marjorie Koll was born on Sept. 4, 1922, in Ipswich, South Dakota, to Margaret and Anthony Koll. She moved with her family as a youngster to Plevna and her family grew to seven children. Marge graduated from Plevna High School in 1940 and she always talked about her high school basketball skills. About the time she graduated from high school, she met her first husband John Lackner, a ranchhand from the Ismay area. They were married in 1941. Their first child Johnny was born in 1942. After the war, they settled in Miles City where Tana was born in 1947.
In the early 50s, Marge and John moved to southern Idaho. Larry was born in 1955. After visiting John’s brother, Claude, in the Missoula area, Marge and John fell in love with the Jocko Valley and moved there in 1957. John worked at the White Pine sawmill and Marge worked at the Missoula Laundry. They raised a few cattle on their 80-acre place in Arlee. Dennis was born in 1960.
In 1966, John died in an accident at White Pine sawmill. They had just celebrated their 25-year marriage that spring. As Marge continued to raise her two sons, Larry and Dennis, she also started work at the Arlee School lunch program and took over as the Lunch Program Coordinator for a full career. Marge knew every student and became close friends of all the school employees. She was a 4-H leader for 25 years, was an active American Legion member, worked with the Catholic Church group, and volunteered with the school as a ticket taker and was a very supportive fan. She loved sports and watching all the Arlee teams play. She always was ready to make a meal for anyone who visited her and she took great pride in her culinary skills, both at home and at the school.
In 1988, Marge met Noel Hubber and they started a 10-year marriage. Both Noel and Marge retired from the school and became snowbirds, living in a very active lifestyle. They had a home in Sun City, Arizona and another in Buxton; they received many visitors. When Noel got cancer in 1997, they decided to move back to Montana permanently. Noel passed away in 1998.
Marge continued to live in Missoula for the remainder of her life. She moved into the Beehive Homes in Missoula in 2016 and was residing there at the time of her death. She lost her son Johnny in 2004 and her daughter Tana in 2018.
Marge is survived by her sister Joyce (Howard) of Havre, her sons Larry and Dennis, her grandchildren Kelly, Cynde, and TJ (Johnny’s children), Shauna, Shad, and Stacey (Tana’s children), Suzanna (Larry’s daughter), and Jake, Jestine, and Dane (Dennis’s children). Marge also had many great-grandchildren by the end of her 96 years. She was preceded in death by her husbands John and Noel, son Johnny (Sandy), Daughter Tana (Larry), brothers Mark, Leonard, Bill and sisters Evelyn and Earline.
Funeral services for Marge will be on a later date in Arlee. Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville is taking care of cremation. Memorial donations can be made to wherever the donor wishes — cancer and dementia research would be high on Marge’s list.
The family would like to thank the employees at Beehive Homes, who took such good care of Marge the last two years, and those at St. Patrick Hospital who also took excellent care of her in her final four days. The compassion of all the nurses on her floor was remarkable as her last days came and went. She had a calm end to her magnificent 96-year life.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.