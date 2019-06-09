ARLEE — A memorial service to celebrate the life of Marjorie Koll Lackner Hubber will be on Saturday, June 15 in Arlee.
A Catholic Rosary will take place at 10 a.m. at St. John Berchman Church in the Jocko Valley followed by a Catholic Mass at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. in Arlee. This service will be followed by a potluck dinner at the Sacred Heart Church.
Burial of Marge's ashes will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Annex in Missoula on Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. All services will be conducted by Father Hightower of the St. Ignatius Mission.