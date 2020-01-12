MISSOULA — Marjorie (Marge) H Buecheler, 91 of Missoula passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 29, 2019.
Marge was born Jan. 21, 1928 in Buffalo, New York to Ludwina Nee Hoffarth and John (Jack) Humel Buehler. Marge was the middle child and had an older sister Doris and a younger brother John.
While attending Bethany Lutheran Church in Buffalo, New York, Marge grew up and met the love of her life Robert E. Buecheler. They were married September 1947 and had their only child, daughter Lynn Susan Buecheler in 1951. She was their everything.
Like other family members, they too moved to California in the 50’s. There Marge was employed by Pacific Telephone Company and retired after 30 years as a Business Office Manager. While in California, they bought a cabin in Lake Arrowhead with two other families. The memories made on weekends and holidays with dear friends and family could create a series of hilarious books. She cherished those moments.
In 1979 tragedy struck with the passing of their only child, daughter Lynn. At that time Marge and Bob became legal guardians of their only grandchild Tobi Lynn Childers at the age of seven. They sacrificed their relaxing retirement for round two of parenthood and raised Tobi like their own, never looking back.
In 1984 Marge, Bob and Tobi moved to Hamilton where they retired and planted more roots. Marge was an active member of the Corvallis American Legion Auxilary, Mountain Shadow Good Sams and was a member of several Lutheran churches during her life.
In 2006 Marge and Bob moved to Redmond, Oregon. Sadly Bob passed away in 2007. Following her granddaughter, Marge returned to where her heart longed to be, Montana, in 2010. She loved the beauty of the mountains and enjoyed walks with her dogs, petting her cats, gardening and hosting parties. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and friend to so many.
Survivors include her granddaughter Tobi (Mitch) Kearns and three great grandchildren Gavin, Hannah and Brooke Kearns all of Missoula; brother John (Jean) Buehler of Tucson, Arizona; sister-in-law and best friend Ruth Buecheler of Lake Arrowhead, California; and numerous nieces and nephews around the country.
As per her quest there will be no service. Marge’s ashes will be spread throughout the travels of the family. Please remember Marge by donating to your local animal shelter. She will be forever in our hearts.