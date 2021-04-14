Marjorie “Margie” Helen Mayes

Margie was born on February 6, 1927 in Missoula, the third child of four, to Sidney and Nellie Howard. Drawn to the performing arts at a young age, Margie danced, became an accomplished musician, and was active in theater. As a child she was quite mischievous and known as an instigator of a variety of pranks. She likely gave the Sisters at St. Anthony School more than one gray hair. She graduated from Missoula County High School and attended the University of Montana where she was an active member of the Alpha Phi sorority. In 1947 she married her partner of 72 years, James “Jimmy” Mayes, who preceded her in death in May, 2020.

Margie was active in her community and a caring mother and wife. Together, she and Jim raised three children in their family home in Missoula. She volunteered as an Alpha Phi alumni, the Catholic Church, and the hospital, and was an avid Griz fan. Margie enjoyed playing her guitar and singing at church, community events, and with her family. As a talented seamstress, she sewed for her family and for special occasions, inspiring her daughters to do the same. Margie loved horses and dogs and had a passion for collecting both artwork and convertibles. She always had at least one dog and, like Margie, a couple of them learned to ‘play' musical instruments and ‘sing' to accompany her. Along with her large extended family, she delighted in family picnics on Flathead Lake and gathering for holidays.