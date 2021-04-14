Marjorie “Margie” Helen Mayes
Marjorie “Margie” Helen Mayes, of Missoula, passed away peacefully, on Friday, April 9th, at the age of 94.
Margie was born on February 6, 1927 in Missoula, the third child of four, to Sidney and Nellie Howard. Drawn to the performing arts at a young age, Margie danced, became an accomplished musician, and was active in theater. As a child she was quite mischievous and known as an instigator of a variety of pranks. She likely gave the Sisters at St. Anthony School more than one gray hair. She graduated from Missoula County High School and attended the University of Montana where she was an active member of the Alpha Phi sorority. In 1947 she married her partner of 72 years, James “Jimmy” Mayes, who preceded her in death in May, 2020.
Margie was active in her community and a caring mother and wife. Together, she and Jim raised three children in their family home in Missoula. She volunteered as an Alpha Phi alumni, the Catholic Church, and the hospital, and was an avid Griz fan. Margie enjoyed playing her guitar and singing at church, community events, and with her family. As a talented seamstress, she sewed for her family and for special occasions, inspiring her daughters to do the same. Margie loved horses and dogs and had a passion for collecting both artwork and convertibles. She always had at least one dog and, like Margie, a couple of them learned to ‘play' musical instruments and ‘sing' to accompany her. Along with her large extended family, she delighted in family picnics on Flathead Lake and gathering for holidays.
Margie was friendly, creative, and had a great sense of humor. She and Jim shared a love for travel and together they enjoyed many wonderful adventures throughout the United States and Europe. Over the years, they filled their walls and photo books with reminders of their visits to the tropics, Mexico, Italy, and more. Margie had a story for every occasion.
Margie was fortunate to live out her long and full life with her partner, best friend, and husband, Jim. As they transitioned from winning best Daisy Mae and Li'l Abner at the Sadie Hawkins dance to raising their children, and later to enjoying their grandchildren, Jim and Margie shared a lasting bond that family and friends couldn't help but admire. This past year, following the passing of Jim in May of 2020, marked the longest they had ever spent apart since the day they said their vows. Although her family is grieving the loss of Margie, it is comforting to know that she's going to join her best friend once again.
Survivors include her sister Barbara; son, Jay Mayes (Diane); daughter, Jamie Weston (Bill); son in law Brian Smith, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and daughter, Kimberly Mayes Smith.
A memorial celebration will be held Friday, April, 16th at 1:30pm with Father Gary Reller officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. We will follow the local social distancing orders, but make your attendance decision based on what is best for you and your loved ones. The service will be live streamed at: www.gardencityfh.com for those who want to attend virtually.
