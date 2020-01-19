MISSOULA — Marjorie “Midge” Elander was born Aug. 20, 1928 in Dwight, Illinois to Norwegian immigrants, Sarah and Peter Paulsen. She passed away gracefully on Dec. 5, 2019. The third of five children, Midge was in the first generation of her family to attend college, earning a degree in business and education at Illinois State Normal University. She met her husband, Jim Elander when teaching in Mazon, Illinois and they commenced their 67 years of marriage in 1952. Jim and Midge raised their two sons in Wheaton, Illinois. When her boys were old enough to stay out of trouble, she returned to work as a junior high typing teacher where she was always an advocate for progressive thinking and equality in education. She retired from a financial accounting position for DuPage County in 1990.
Jim and Midge retired to Missoula in 1992. Midge was an active member of the Missoula community, dedicating her time to the American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters, Montana History Club, democratic political candidates and one lively Bunco group. She loved attending MCT plays as well as her granddaughter’s and then great-grandchildren’s events. Midge’s final years were spent living deliberately and independently, near her entire immediate family, and in the company of good friends of all ages.
She will always be remembered for her quiet leadership, playful spirit, sparkling aesthetic and purposeful work to create a more just and peaceful world.
Midge is survived by her husband Jim, brothers Olen (Barbara) Paulsen, and Harold (Irene) Paulsen; sons Eric (Terri) Elander, and Olaf Elander; granddaughter Chelsea (Seth) Bodnar, Rylee Sommers-Flanagan; great-grandchildren Davis, Margaret and Nora as well as many other extended family members for whom she was a loving presence and inspiration.
Midge's final wishes were for those whom she cherished to "keep smiling" and to honor her amazing life not with ceremony or sadness, but instead, with a celebration! A happy hour and sharing of memories will be held Saturday, January 25 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Missoula Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Midge’s name to the S.E.A. Change Initiative at the University of Montana Foundation or MCT (Missoula Community/Children’s Theatre).