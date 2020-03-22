MISSOULA — Marjorie V. Grinnell of Missoula and Edina, Minnesota died March 8, 2020 at age 94. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Ernest H. Volwiler, and her sister, Doris Semler. She is survived by her devoted husband of 73 years, Joseph F. Grinnell; their three children, Stephen (Margaret), Christine (David Burcham) and James (Laura); eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and her brother Wallace Volwiler (Lynn).

Born April 16, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, Marjorie graduated from De Pauw University in 1946. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph, when he returned from WWII service in the Navy. Marjorie was a gentle yet determined mother to her children, helping them with their schoolwork, supporting them in their music and athletic pursuits and, by her example, encouraging a love of learning and quiet service. She welcomed and laughed with her children’s friends and, later, embraced her children’s spouses and their growing families.

Marjorie was a dedicated volunteer for organizations including Planned Parenthood, League of Women Voters, AFS and the Edina Public Library. A firm believer in the value of education, she also tutored children in the Minneapolis public school system for many years, and maintained nurturing friendships with a number of those children as they grew into adults.

