MISSOULA - Mark Alan Russell, of Missoula, passed away from complications of cancer on Jan. 15, 2021. Born Nov. 29, 1954 in Barstow, California to Loyd and Gloria Russell, Mark grew up in Lincoln Nebraska and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1973. Mark moved to the Missoula area in the late 1980s and worked 40 years in the auto parts industry and was well known for his vast knowledge of automobiles. Mark was highly valued by all his customers and friends alike.