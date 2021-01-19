MISSOULA - Mark Alan Russell, of Missoula, passed away from complications of cancer on Jan. 15, 2021. Born Nov. 29, 1954 in Barstow, California to Loyd and Gloria Russell, Mark grew up in Lincoln Nebraska and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1973. Mark moved to the Missoula area in the late 1980s and worked 40 years in the auto parts industry and was well known for his vast knowledge of automobiles. Mark was highly valued by all his customers and friends alike.
Mark is preceded in death by his wife Dianne (Selleck) Russell, his parents Loyd Charles and Gloria Russell, sisters Candy Russell and Cindy Russell Miller.
Mark is survived by sisters Becky (James) Hannaway and Pamela Russell; brother-in-laws Gary (Renee) Selleck and Don Miller; stepchildren Todd (Amy) Price, Jason Price; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be sent to the Russell Family, 1609 Clements Road, Missoula, MT 59804. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.