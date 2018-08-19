GOODYEAR, Arizona — Mark Anthony Smith “Wig”, 47, lost his fight to Multiple Myeloma July 31, 2018. He was at the Cancer Treatment Center in Goodyear, Arizona, with his loved ones by his side. Mark was born Aug. 20, 1970, in Missoula and resided in Lolo. He attended Big Sky and Sentinel High School and he loved hunting, fishing, baseball fields, World of Warcraft, and being a father.
Mark Smith is, and will forever be an influencer, a lover and most importantly a warrior. His life was full of happiness a lot of which he got from his daughter, a business that allowed him to build relationships within our community, friends, and family that cherished his dry humor and a big heart. Mark fought with honor, in a war of acceptance, he truly won that day, ascending in our lives, and our memories to a place unobtainable to mortals. Know this; “No matter how dire the battle, never forsake it.”
Mark was preceded in death by his brother Tyler Smith, and grandparents Sylvia and Al Herman, and Alice and Richard Smith. Survivors include his daughter Sophia Smith and Raynna Puryear, both of Tucson, Arizona; mother Judi Robinson, Junction City, Oregon; father Richard (Daphne) Smith, Missoula; step father Jim Robinson Medford, Oregon; siblings Scott (Delena) Smith, Spokane, Washington; Kandy (Martin) Huff, Eugene, Oregon; Katrina Smith Phoenix, Oregon; Nicole (Brian) Conniff, Missoula; Sharon Kay (Gus) Rudd, Center, North Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews.
All are welcome to attend Memorial Services held on Sept. 8, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Discovery Alliance Church (2630 Connery Way, Missoula). Please also join us after for a light potluck and a BIG Celebration of Mark’s Life held at the Eagles (2420 South Ave. W., Missoula) at 4 p.m. Party for Wig!!!!