MISSOULA—Surrounded by his family after a short battle with glioblastoma, Mark Bryn, 77, of Missoula, MT died peacefully at home on August 31, 2023.

Mark was born November 15, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Matthew and Mildred Bryn. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago with his two sisters Mary and Marcia, along with his Potok and Bryniczka cousins. At 17, Mark left Chicago to attend Stout State University in Menomonie, WI where he received his degree in Industrial Arts. Mark was a proud member of Phi Sigma Epsilon and made lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers. After graduation, Mark taught for two years in Sheboygan, WI.

Mark’s favorite place was outdoors either hunting or fishing. This is what brought him to Missoula, where he spent the last 54 years. He taught Industrial Arts at both Sentinel and Big Sky High Schools. Mark met fellow teacher Laurie Ferguson while teaching at Sentinel and they married in 1973 and had two children, Matt and Kelly.

Many of the Bryn’s closest friends were teachers and in 1985 they helped Mark build the Bryn’s “forever home” on the best block in America with the friendliest neighbors imaginable. Mark was proud of this accomplishment and his beautiful back yard where many gatherings took place.

In 2011 Mark sustained a back injury that resulted in him being partially paralyzed and wheelchair bound. This however did not hold him back from doing the things he loved. Mark’s drive, work ethic and positive attitude during this time is what he will be remembered for most. He had many passions and interests in life: hunting, fishing, skiing, Missoula Legion Baseball, The Griz, The Zags, Da Bears, and his Polish heritage. However, the most important thing in his life were his three grandkids Amelia, Gus, and Maddie. Even though he was in a wheelchair he still made sure he took his grandkids fishing and shared with them his “corny one-liners”.

Mark was a member of the Missoula Southside Lions Club, a regular at UM Physical Therapy New Directions gym, a breakfast buddy, a Friday night dinner group friend, a hunting pal, and a notorious joke teller who could always make you laugh.

He is survived by wife Laurie, son Matt (Jessica) Bryn, daughter Kelly (Tom) Osen, grandchildren Gus and Maddie Bryn and Amelia Osen, sisters Mary Armour and Marcia Nessler, brother-in-law Mike (Kari) Ferguson, many nieces and nephews, and numerous Potok, Bryniczka, and Sodja cousins.

The family is so grateful for the exceptional end-of-life care he received from University of Washington Medical Center, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Community Cancer Center, Harvest Home Care and Big Sky Hospice.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 16th at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community, 1475 Eaton Street, Missoula, which should leave plenty of time to watch the Griz win! A reception will follow.

At Mark’s request, please make donations in lieu of flowers to Watson Children’s Center, 4978 Buckhouse Lane, Missoula, MT 59804.

Please visit www.justcremationmt.com to share your memories of Mark.