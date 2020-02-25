MISSOULA — Mark Conrad Rust, AKA 'Z', age 59, Missoula, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Mark was the first born child of James and Maxine Rust, entering this world on June 18, 1960, in Powers Lake, North Dakota. He spent his childhood years in Columbus, North Dakota, graduating from Columbus High School in 1978.

He earned his Associate Degree in Forestry Services from North Dakota State University in Bottineau, North Dakota, in 1980 and then later continued his education at the University of Montana in Missoula in the study of wildlife biology.

Mark loved living in Missoula and made it his permanent home. It is there that he met his soul mate, Mary Ann Lorette. They were married in 1992 at Maxwell's Bar in Missoula, the very place they first set eyes on each other. Mark discovered that he had a passion for cooking and became a talented chef for various restaurants in the Missoula area. He even created a signature dish he called the Z Scramble that was often requested by many people.

Mark was a gentle, quiet, and intelligent man. He often had a book in hand and a cat on his lap while watching Jeopardy, frequently yelling out the correct answers. He never left his home without his signature fedora on his head.