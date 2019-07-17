MISSOULA — Mark was born June 9, 1979, in Missoula. He attended Target Range and Big Sky High School. He graduated from the University of Montana with an associate's degree.
His passion for wildlife photography consumed his days when he wasn't with his loving dogs, Teva and Kimber. He made friends easily and helped them and family when needed. For the last seven months he worked for Staples and found a home there with fellow employees and management.
He is survived by his dad and mom, Gary Roberts and Lois Merkel; his brother, Clint Roberts and Clint's children, Sim and Kyla. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Bev Solum, two aunts and five uncles as well as 14 cousins. He was also extremely fond of his great-uncle John Badgley. He left behind his beloved emotional support dog, Kimber. He made friends easily in all aspects of his life. Mark passed away in a tragic accident on July 5, 2019.
Mark's celebration of life will be on Monday, July 22 at the Orchard Homes Community Center on West Third at 2 p.m. There will be a meal following the service open to all his friends and family.
For a more detailed obituary and pictures, please go to: sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com/.