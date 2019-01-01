MISSOULA — Mark Job, 59, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2018, suddenly of natural causes. Mark was born Feb. 13, 1959, in Missoula to Ann Mulkey and Frank Job. On June 23, 1990, he married his first love Sue Brown, and during their 11 years of marriage they had two children, Ryan and Meaghan. Several years after he and Sue divorced, Mark met Laura Egeland, and they enjoyed the past four years together. Mark loved fishing, baseball and the Denver Broncos. His family meant the world to him and he took great pride in being a father and grandfather.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother Ann and brother Jay; he is survived by his father Frank Job; his son Ryan Job; daughter Meaghan Lewis (Josh); grandchildren Ember, Ellianna, and Kason; brother Chris Mulkey; sisters Terry Cumpton and Carla Maxwell (Steve); girlfriend Laura, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held in Missoula in the spring. Mark was much loved and will be deeply missed.