Mark J. Sherbine

Altoona - Sherbine, Mark J., 61 Portage, PA. Died May 7, 2021 at UPMC Altoona Hospital after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 23, 1959 in Johnstown the son of John W. and Cheryl D. (Richardson) Sherbine. He was preceded in death by his father, and father in law Elwood R. McGough. Survived by his wife of 36 years the former Brenda L. McGough; brothers: Keith married to Barb (McCabe) of Monroeville; Eric married to Cindy (Weisbart ) of Vancouver, BC; and Matthew of Portage. Mark is also survived by his in laws Genevieve McGough, Ell and Patty McGough, and Pam and Warren Thomas. There are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. Mark enjoyed family gatherings and playing games with everyone. He and Brenda started their life together in Eldorado, IL, then Ridgecrest ,CA and Overland Park, KS. Their dream was to live in Montana and build a log home. In 2003 they left the corporate world and moved to Montana and spent 15 years living out their dream at Moose Manor which they called their “heaven on earth”. In 2019 they returned to PA to be closer to family. Mark will be remembered as a kind, gentle, compassionate man who had a smile for everyone. After you talked to Mark you felt better. He had a way of making you feel good. Those who knew him in the business world will remember him as someone who genuinely cared about others and dealt with everyone in a fair and reasonable way. Mark was an avid reader and a gifted song writer and musician and he especially loved playing his guitars. He loved the outdoors and spent time hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and golfing. He was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek Rd., Missoula MT 59808-8249. Brenda and family would like to thank UPMC Family Hospice and Conemaugh Home Health. The Sherbine family is being served by Jean H. Kinley Funeral Home, Portage.