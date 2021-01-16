FAYETTEVILLE - Mark Lyman Gish, passed away at his home Dec. 10, 2020, of complications from diabetes at the age of 61.

Mark was born in Gallup, New Mexico, on April 5, 1959, to Lyman Earl and Dorothy Jean (Perry) Gish. He attended Franklin, Russell grade schools, and Sentinel High, where he graduated in 1977.

He is survived in death by his siblings, Janeil (Rock) Perkins of Pendroy and Irvin Gish of Great Falls, three nieces, Stephanie Frick, Loni (Ross) Judisch, Whitney (Matt) Caldarone, and one nephew, Lee Perkins, and 13 grand-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Jean Gish and one step-nephew, Josh Marshall.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak there are no services planned but condolences and pictures are being shared via Messenger under “Mark Gish Memorial.”

For entire obituary please visit beardsfuneralchapel.com.