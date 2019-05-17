MISSOULA — Mark Stack, 74, a long-term resident of Cortez, Colorado, passed away peacefully in his sleep at The Springs, Missoula on May 10, 2019.
Mark W. Stack, son of William M. Stack and Dorothy A. Stack, was born in Bloomington, Illinois, on Feb. 6, 1945. He grew up in Aurora and graduated from West Aurora High School. He received bachelor's degrees from the University of Illinois and Colorado State University.
Mark served in the U.S. Navy 1967-1970, assigned to the USS Haverfield DER-393 and to Commander LST Squadron Two based in Vietnam.
Mark worked at the Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station located near Yellow Jacket, Colorado, from 1985 until his retirement in 2008. Mark also managed his 327-acre irrigated farm at Pleasant View, Colorado.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and sister Anne Alberts. He is survived by his sister Mary Stack, Normal, Illinois, and brothers Brian Stack (Carol), Salisbury, Maryland, and David Stack (Lillian) Missoula.
Services will be May 21 at the Dieterle Memorial Home, Montgomery, Illinois, followed by burial with military honors. Visit dieterlememorialhome.com for the online guestbook.