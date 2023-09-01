HAMILTON—Marlene Carolyn Lewis, 74, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 26, 2023, after a long battle with dementia.

Marlene was born on January 7, 1949 in Mexico, Missouri. She grew up in Montgomery City, Missouri, with her sister and brother. She graduated from Montgomery County R-II High School. Her family called her Pat.

On June 15, 1969, Marlene married the love of her life Mark Eugene Lewis. They had forty-five great years together. After living and working in various places around the country, Mark and Marlene chose Hamilton as the perfect place to build their future. They built their dream home, raised two children, and ran a successful business together.

Marlene was an avid tennis player and developed many great lifelong friendships through the sport she loved. She also had a green thumb and loved spending the evenings in the summer working on her flowers at her house. Even after dementia had robbed Marlene of so much of her personality and hobbies, she still enjoyed being outside at her house working in her yard. It continued to bring her joy and peace almost until the end.

Marlene was a proud, loving and supportive grandmother to her four grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping trips with her granddaughter and watching all of her grandkids in their various sporting activities. She also enjoyed family time at Trout Creek, spending weekends at the lake and creating lasting memories that her family will continue to cherish.

Marlene was one of the kindest people you could meet. She had a warm heart, a great sense of humor and a great laugh. She was an animal lover. She truly enjoyed her life in Hamilton with her family and many friends. She will be missed.

Marlene is survived by her daughter Kim Towe; son-in-law Jamie Towe, four grandchildren, Shelby, Evan, Aidan and Carson; sister Janet Tippett, nieces, nephews and her in-laws in Texas who she was always very close with. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Lewis; son, Mark Lewis Jr. (Markie); mother, Lucille Young; father, Edward Keen; and, brother, David Keen.

It was Marlene’s request not to have a memorial service. She requested that her family hold a private memorial at their family cabin in Trout Creek.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bitterroot Humane Association in Hamilton, Montana in memory of Marlene Lewis. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.