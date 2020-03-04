USK, Washington — Marlene Joan Wilson passed away peacefully on Feb. 25 surrounded by family. Marlene was born in Great Falls on March 2, 1937; the daughter of Herbert and Janet Latham. She grew up in the Centerville/Stocket area with her brother Gary and graduated from Centerville High School. She married Emmett A. Wilson in 1956 and together they had three children. They spent the early years of their marriage in Missoula where Marlene ran a dance studio in her home. She was an avid dancer and instructor and still attended a weekly clogging class.

Marlene and Emmett moved to Spokane in 1976 and she eventually went back to school and obtained a Respiratory Therapy certification. She worked in that field for over 20 years before retiring from Sacred Heart Hospital.

Marlene always enjoyed the country, nature and wildlife. She and Emmett moved to their dream property on Flowery Trail Road just west of Usk in 1995.

She lost her husband way too early when he passed away in 1999. Marlene was determined to stay in her home in the country and did. She was active in the area and made many friends over the years. The library in Cusick, her church community, clogging and her beloved pets were the things she enjoyed the most besides her loving family.