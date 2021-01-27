MISSOULA - With great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful, adored Marsha Diane Gullings Hamilton. Marsha came into the world on June 5, 1954, and returned to heaven on Jan. 22, 2021. The Missoula community lost a beloved teacher, coach, mentor and friend. Heaven gained an angel.

Marsha grew up in Great Falls, graduating from GFHS in 1972. She went to college on scholarships for both track and gymnastics and became an All American athlete in both. She became the first woman inducted into the Grizzly Hall of Fame. She and her husband Terry started Bitterroot Gymnastics Club, which they ran for 25 years. She competed and coached and went to school — then she graduated and became a teacher, a coach and a mother. Always juggling 10 things at once — this may have been when we all started calling her Wonder Woman.

Marsha had a passion for kids and taught kindergarten at Hellgate Elementary for 25 years until her retirement in 2018. She wasn’t really ready to retire — teaching and coaching kids meant the world to her and her kids worshipped her. She couldn’t go anywhere in town and not have a kid run up to her and say “HI, MRS. HAMY!” Sometimes those kids were 20 years old.