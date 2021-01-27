MISSOULA - With great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful, adored Marsha Diane Gullings Hamilton. Marsha came into the world on June 5, 1954, and returned to heaven on Jan. 22, 2021. The Missoula community lost a beloved teacher, coach, mentor and friend. Heaven gained an angel.
Marsha grew up in Great Falls, graduating from GFHS in 1972. She went to college on scholarships for both track and gymnastics and became an All American athlete in both. She became the first woman inducted into the Grizzly Hall of Fame. She and her husband Terry started Bitterroot Gymnastics Club, which they ran for 25 years. She competed and coached and went to school — then she graduated and became a teacher, a coach and a mother. Always juggling 10 things at once — this may have been when we all started calling her Wonder Woman.
Marsha had a passion for kids and taught kindergarten at Hellgate Elementary for 25 years until her retirement in 2018. She wasn’t really ready to retire — teaching and coaching kids meant the world to her and her kids worshipped her. She couldn’t go anywhere in town and not have a kid run up to her and say “HI, MRS. HAMY!” Sometimes those kids were 20 years old.
Marsha loved anything that had to do with fitness and fun. “Let’s go for a hike, a bike ride, floating, FISHING, skiing, play soccer, let’s work out, let’s run up a mountain hauling logs and then jump over fire!” At 66 she could still do 12 pullups and a backflip without blinking. All you had to do was “keep moving,” she said. She inspired so many to follow in her steps.
Marsha had the most beautiful big blue eyes, along with a contagious smile. She was gifted with a loving inner-spirit to go with her natural beauty. She could make you feel welcome and loved just by smiling at you.
Marsha had so many accolades as an athlete, coach and teacher — but none could compare to the reward of her two sons, Keane and Lane. They were her top prize. Family was the most important thing to her and she cherished everyone she called family. You may not have been blood, but if Marsha called you family — it was an honor and you were family.
Marsha will be cherished in so many hearts forever. She is the definition of One-In-A-Million and she will always remain our Wonder Woman. She is survived by her husband Terry; sons Keane (Erica) and Lane. Siblings – Steve (Stephanie) Gullings; Cliff (Mert) Gullings; Trish (Doug) Francis; Karla (Doug) Cozzie. Brothers-in-law — Robin (Peggy) Hamilton; Chris (Marsha) Hamilton.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID. The family will plan a memorial in the summer and are requesting no flowers or deliveries at this time.