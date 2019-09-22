MISSOULA — Marsolee (Nunnally) Froehlich passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was surrounded by tremendous love and compassion during the time of her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Missoula. Reception to follow in Reidy Hall. Interment service to take place at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. To leave condolences and view a full obituary visit gardencityfh.com.