STEVENSVILLE — Martha H. Burgett, 89, passed away on Feb. 10, 2019, at the Living Centre in Stevensville. Martha was born on Feb. 6, 1930, in Cortland, New York, to Donald and Florence Hazzard. She was the youngest of four children.
Martha attended Truxton Central High School in Truxton, New York, and graduated in 1948. She married a local boy, Joe Burgett, on Aug. 17, 1952, in Homer, New York. She was a loving and caring mother of five children, Don, Steve, Gary, Carol and Art.
In 1971, Joe and Martha moved to Stevensville. Martha worked for Ravalli County Bank in Hamilton for many years before retiring. Martha was a talented painter. She painted many beautiful pictures through the years. She also loved to sew and quilt with her many friends. Martha spent many hours teaching her grandchildren how to sew and quilt.
She was a member of the Methodist Church in Stevensville. She really enjoyed going to breakfast with the ladies after church.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joe, her son Art, her parents, sister Catherine Crosley, and brother Bob Hazzard.
She is survived by her sister Betty MacNeill of Homer, New York, her sons Don (Jill) Burgett of Seaside, Oregon, Steve (Donna) Burgett, Gary (Kerry) Burgett all of Stevensville, daughter Carol (Allen) Teets of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. Seven grandchildren Sean (Stephani) Burgett, Jessica (Fernando) de Galaviz, Kristopher (Ashley) Burgett, Jennifer Burgett, Martha (Travis) Gerten, Jake Burgett, and Arden (Heather) Paugh and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later this summer with a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church, 216 College St., Stevensville, MT 59870.
Our sincere thanks to the staff of the Living Centre for all their love and care of Martha. Condolences and memories may be shared at whitesittfuneralhome.com.