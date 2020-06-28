Martha Peggy Archibald Ranta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YAKIMA, Wash. — Martha Peggy Archibald was born in Missoula on March 1, 1925 to Mae Cox Archibald and Walter Otis Archibald. She passed away on June 20, 2020 in Yakima, Washington at the age of 95.

Mom grew up in Western Montana and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1942. She immediately traveled to Fort Vancouver, Washington, and worked three years for the U.S. Army during WW II. Mom returned to Missoula after the war and worked for the Army at Fort Missoula for four years, two years for the Executive Director of the Boy Scouts, then began working for the U.S. Forest Service. Her job with the USFS eventually involved hiring smokejumpers for the Missoula base.

In February 1947 she married Arne “Sandy” Ranta of Milltown. They raised their three sons in Milltown and West Riverside before moving into Missoula in 1964. During this time mom was a Scouting Den Mother for 11 years, PTA President at Bonner Grade School, Job’s Daughters advisor, and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.