MISSOULA — Born in Billings Nov. 22, 1935, to Martin Cooper Sr. and Nora (Hall) Cooper. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Aug. 1, 2019.
He was an Elder of the Crow Indian Tribe and member of The Eagles. He loved to dance, fish, camp and hunt. He worked in construction, then at Louisiana Pacific Mill and Paxson School as a noon duty aide. He had a loving heart, a zest for life and hands always ready to help. He was loved by everyone that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, one brother, his wife of 47 years Shirley (Ruff) Cooper, daughters, Terese Weymour and Marta Ulrigg, granddaughter Ashley Hoskins, great-grandsons Dominic Sharp and Dylan Zavarelli. He is survived by his son, Steve Froelich (wife Priscilla), Tamra Rossing, Brenda Cooper, Boni Meyer (husband John), Christine Altmaier (husband Mike); 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.
Viewing at Sunset Memorial on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Funeral on Monday at 1 p.m. at Salvation Army Church.