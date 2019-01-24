MISSOULA — June 16, 1938 - Jan. 18, 2019
We won the lottery with Marty. He was one of a kind. He lived each day to its fullest and his enthusiasm for life was infectious.
After five weeks on hospice, in which Marty kept his humor and optimism, he passed away at home.
At the close of WWII, Marty escaped Latvia with his pregnant mother, grandmother and two sisters. Before passing through Ellis Island, the family threw their worn coats overboard, symbolizing a new beginning. They eventually arrived in Great Falls. In 1958, he graduated from Great Falls High School.
Marty attended Montana State on a football scholarship and later transferred to the University of Montana. He graduated in 1964, majoring in history and literature. He became a member of SAE Fraternity and an enthusiastic Griz fan. When asked what he would do with a history degree, he replied “open a history shop.” He worked at First National Bank, then bought and operated Sugar Shack Donuts, before retiring as a loan officer at Missoula Federal Credit Union.
Marty was an insatiable learner. His interests ranged from history to sports to art to politics. He loved to engage others in debate.
Without question, Marty was best known for his laugh.
Marty is survived by his wife, Vickie Schweitzer Mikelsons; sister, Mara Neil; children, Abby, Megan, Geoff, Katie; grandchildren, Austin, Travis, Emma, Sully, Max. He is predeceased by his father, Peter; mother, Alma; sister, Meta; brother, Peter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Missoula Children’s Theatre lobby, with coffee and donuts to follow.