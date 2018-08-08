POLSON — A life well lived. Marvel E. Marrinan, 92, died of natural causes August 5, 2018, at Mountain View Care Center, Ronan. Marvel was born to Inez and Granville Carr on February 17, 1926, in Round Butte, near Ronan. She joined older brother Donald and later siblings Tommy and Judy joined the family. She attended Round Butte grade school. The family later moved to Hot Springs where Marvel graduated from high school in 1944. During her high school years Marvel played drums and was in a band with her brother called the “Dipsy Doodlers”. She had a passion for music and dance and could always be found “tapping” her toes to the beat! After graduation she attended Telegraph School in Spokane, Washington. Upon completion of her training Marvel worked for the Northern Pacific railroad in Frenchtown. In October of 1947 Marvel married Jack Marrinan of Camas Prairie. Here with Jack she spent the better part of 63 years managing the family homestead, raising alfalfa, grain, cattle and six children. She was a hard worker but found enjoyment and relaxation in baking and sewing. You were guaranteed a cinnamon roll or some other fresh baked sweet along with a cup of coffee if you stopped by for a visit. Marvel made sure no one went hungry!
Marvel worked many years as an election judge. She was active in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Altar Society; helped with numerous 4-H programs as well as PTA, ONO (Our Night Out), Red Hat Society and countless school functions. She especially enjoyed the year she and Jack hosted an exchange student, Julio, from Columbia, South America, whom they kept in contact with for many years. Marvel loved to travel and especially enjoyed the two trips she and Jack made to Ireland.
Marvel was a good friend to many as well as an amazing mother and wife. We will miss you Marvel, your sense of humor and ability to make us laugh to the very end. You always had a unique way of keeping us humble. We thank you for that!
Marvel is survived by her sister Judy Carr Hall (Dave), Ketchikan, Alaska, children: Mike Marrinan, Hot Springs, Pat Marrinan (Debbie), Bigfork, Darlene Bestwick (Don) Whitefish, Jo Ann Bowers, Polson, Colleen Marrinan (Jim McKenzie) Livingston, Tom Marrinan (Jodi O’Sullivan) Polson, Peggy Marrinan, daughter-in-law, Lakeside; 12 grandchildren: Sarah Marrinan, John Marrinan, Matt Marrinan, Annie Crone, Heather Kislewski, Tim Craft, Andy Bestwick, Michael Bestwick, Katherine Bowers, Jessica Dupuis, Ella McKenzie, Colin McKenzie; nine great grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews including niece Judy (Don) Granston, Snohomish, Washington, who was a flower girl at Marvel and Jack’s wedding.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack; parents Inez and Granville; brothers Donald and Tommy; son-in-law Bob Bowers.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, August 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Funeral Home, Polson. Rosary will follow at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Polson at 7 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10 a.m. at the church with interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Donations may be made to Camas Prairie Neighbors Fund c/o Dale Nieman, 250 Camas Creek Rd. Plains, MT 59859 or a charity of the donors’ choice.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Mountain View Care Center in Ronan for the love and care they have given Marvel these past several months. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, Polson is assisting the Marrinan family with arrangements.