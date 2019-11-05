POLSON — Marvin Charles Carlyle, 82, of Polson, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson with his family and friends close by. Marvin was born on Aug. 16, 1937 in Ronan the son of Richard and Gladys Carlyle.
After attending grade school in Pablo, Marvin went to Ronan High School. Sports were his specialty, and he lettered in football, basketball and track nearly every year. During this time, Marvin was very active in 4-H, winning many awards. He then attended Montana State University in Bozeman where he later graduated.
The history of Marvin’s family in Lake County goes back generations. His father, Richard Carlyle, was a farmer, rancher, and operated a sand and gravel business. He provided the gravel for the construction of Allen Town. His mother Gladys was a very skilled piano teacher. She would have up to 45 students. If the family didn’t have the resources, she would provide lessons for no charge. She also played piano at church.
In 1957, Marvin met and married Joyce Wigfield. Their son Craig Carlyle was born in 1958.
Marvin was always very active and enjoyed working on building projects outdoors. He never minded getting his hands dirty. He remodeled and built houses in Bozeman, Missoula, Ronan, Pablo, Polson, and Rocky Point Road on the west shore of Flathead Lake. He coordinated major improvements on the family cabin, boat house, and bunk house in Indian Bay.
Marvin loved to drive moving and storage vans. He transported household goods for Beacon Van Lines. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. His wife Joyce accompanied him on many of his trips. He pretty much retired after a trailer fire.
Marvin was the Captain and tour guide aboard the PRINCESS, a 45-passenger vessel at Kwa Taq Nuk Resort and Casino in Polson. Marvin wrote a detailed commentary on Flathead Lake. A full-time job that Marvin had was driving school bus for Polson School District. It included driving on country roads in the winter. He had the honor of driving the sports teams in three counties.
You have free articles remaining.
On March 1, 1984, Marvin received the sad news that his son, Craig Carlyle had died. Marvin and Joyce worked together closely for the funeral services for Craig. After being apart for over 17 years they fell in love again and Marvin remarried Joyce.
The history of Marvin as a father grew in a wonderful way when he and Joyce gained two brothers, Bill and Doug who were 14 and 15 at the time. Their mother had been killed in a car accident and their father was rarely home due to his job as a pilot for Montana Power Co. Bill and Doug Wyman are married with three children each and are pilots. Marvin always felt very lucky to be extended family.
Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Carlyle, his son Craig Carlyle, his mother and father, Gladys and Richard Carlyle, his sister Marilyn Boyle, and his nephew Christian Carlyle.
He is survived by his spouse Patty; sister Colleen Tafoya and her sons, Dan (Shirley), Jeff (Amanda), and Richard Tafoya; brother Richard (Rosiland) Carlyle and his daughter Kimberly (Jeff) Hayes; honorary sons William (Jennifer) Wyman and their children, William, George, and Maxwell Wyman and Douglas (Heidi) and their children, Mia, Marcus, and Michael Wyman as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Memorial services for Marvin will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Lake Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.