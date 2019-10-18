HAMILTON — Marvin D. “Red” Hamilton was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Ekalaka to William and Lorella Hamilton.
Red served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1957 and in 1962 he joined the Missoula Police Department. After retiring as Chief of Police in 1988 they moved to Sula and resided at Billy Springer Memorial Park.
He married Nancy Trusty in 1960 and they raised five children, Kathy (Bill) Shorten, Dan Albert, Debbie Neilson, Tom (Roberta) Hamilton, Chris (Samantha) Hamilton.
Survivors include his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and at Red's request there will be no service. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Marcus Daly Hospice, 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840