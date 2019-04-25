CHARLO — Marvin Ellis Gardipe, 66, passed away at his home in Charlo on April 22, 2019. He was born Nov. 27, 1952, to William Charles Gardipe and Juanita Susan Pellew. He has been employed as a warehouse supervisor for CSKT.
One of 13 children, Marvin is survived by siblings Scotty Gardipe, Charlene SiJohn (Jim), Bruce Gardipe (Eve), Linda Moulton, James Gardipe (Rose), Marilyn Gardipe, and Bernadette Atwin (Tim); Sylvia Aimsback, his companion of 24 years; children of yours, mine, and ours Craig Gardipe, Amber Gardipe, Michelle Gardipe, Nicole Gardipe, Wayne Burland, Michael Irvine, Jacqueline Burland, Laquita Aimsback, Nakota Aimsback, Adan Aimsback, Elijah Aimsback, Devin Aimsback, Emily Aimsback, Alexis Aimsback, Brandan Moulton, Laddy Moulton, Kyra Aimsback, Arron Burland, and Levi Burland; a special nephew Russ Burland; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son BJ, his parents, and stepfather Harold Kent.
A wake has begun at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius. Rosary will be Thursday at 8 p.m.; funeral services will be at noon Friday at the Longhouse.