MISSOULA — Marvin J Strombo, 96, passed away on June 23. Marvin was born on Dec. 17, 1923 to Edward and Mary (Toedte) Strombo in Plentywood. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26 at 4:30 p.m. in the Dixon Agency Cemetery at Strombo's family plot. Services are being facilitated by Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.