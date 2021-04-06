Marvin John Douma

Marvin John Douma passed away on April 2, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. He was born on October 6, 1935 in Bozeman, MT to John and Maxine Moody Douma. He was raised near Anceney, west of Bozeman on the Elk Creek Ranch. Marvin walked 4 miles to the Anceney grade school each day and his mother would drive down and pick him up after school. During the winter, he would stay in Bozeman with family and friends. While attending high school in Manhattan, he stayed with John and Gertie Kuipers during the week. The Kuipers have always held a very special place in Marvin's heart.

After high school, Marvin moved to Spokane to attend trade school with an emphasis in Welding and Diesel Mechanics. While in Spokane, he and Clarence Hamilton lived with Paul and Linda Trevithic. Over the years, the education from trade school and the school of hard knocks were very valuable on the farm.

Marvin met Mary Rose Stipe at a church convention in Ronan. After a courtship, they were married on November 12, 1957 at Mary's parent's home, Paul and Bonnie Stipe in Moiese, MT.