Marvin John Douma
Marvin John Douma passed away on April 2, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. He was born on October 6, 1935 in Bozeman, MT to John and Maxine Moody Douma. He was raised near Anceney, west of Bozeman on the Elk Creek Ranch. Marvin walked 4 miles to the Anceney grade school each day and his mother would drive down and pick him up after school. During the winter, he would stay in Bozeman with family and friends. While attending high school in Manhattan, he stayed with John and Gertie Kuipers during the week. The Kuipers have always held a very special place in Marvin's heart.
After high school, Marvin moved to Spokane to attend trade school with an emphasis in Welding and Diesel Mechanics. While in Spokane, he and Clarence Hamilton lived with Paul and Linda Trevithic. Over the years, the education from trade school and the school of hard knocks were very valuable on the farm.
Marvin met Mary Rose Stipe at a church convention in Ronan. After a courtship, they were married on November 12, 1957 at Mary's parent's home, Paul and Bonnie Stipe in Moiese, MT.
After they were married, they returned to Anceney to farm with Marvin's dad on the Elk Creek Ranch. In 1967 they bought a 320-acre farm in Moiese, MT and grew it to over 1000+ acres harvesting wheat and hay and raising cattle and pigs. They lived there until September of 2019. At that time, Marvin and Mary moved to Belgrade, MT to be closer to family.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maxine Douma; sister, Eileen and his daughter, Sandra Douma Fiegi. Marvin is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Sheila (Doug) Syverson, their children, Shawn (Stephanie), Shyla, Chase (Sarah) Jaxson & Jett Syverson; son, Curt (Cheryl) Douma, their children Jessica and Jake; and his son-in-law, Rocky Fiegi, sons, Shay, Spencer and Miles.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM, Friday, April 9th at 567 Jetway Dr. in Belgrade near the Speedway. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com. A graveside service will follow at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan.
