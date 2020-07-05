ST. IGNATIUS — On Dec. 17, 1923, the beautiful and gentle spirit Marvin Joy Strombo was born.
He started his life in Dooley on a homestead just prior to the onset of the dust bowl. In 1928, when it became too difficult to feed and sustain a family on the harvests of a dry land, his parents sold their homestead and moved to Dixon. The Dixon area was an oasis during those devastating times, and his mother and father were able to provide for their 8 children on the harvests of their small farm. Flour and sugar were the only food items they would buy, all else came from their gardens and livestock. Everyone in the family worked hard, and the children grew up to be strong and resilient. Though this life involved strenuous work and few luxuries, Marvin’s memories of this time shined with sweetness and beauty because of the love and humor that was mixed in with the rhythm of these early days.
In 1943, the ominous shadow of coming war interrupted his peaceful life, and at age 19 he went to war along with three of his brothers. By the time he reached his 20th birthday, he was in the South Pacific with the Marines in an elite scout/sniper troop, the predecessor to the modern Navy Seals and Green Berets. Marvin was on the front lines and sometimes behind enemy lines in some of the most horrific battles of World War II’s Pacific Arena, Tarawa and Saipan. Though he had to sometimes fight in hand-to-hand combat, he always had a warrior’s respect for the bravery of those on the opposing side. This respect lasted throughout his lifetime and would culminate in a profoundly important event late in his life.
In 1951, he was called again to service in Korea, where he faced the horrors of war with courage and loyalty to his brother soldiers. In this conflict, he was struck by the futility and waste of war, which led him to question the purpose of all the wars that followed the Korean War.
After returning, he worked in a variety of places and jobs. In Alaska he fished, in Utah he mined, in Washington he put up electric lines, and in Montana he was a sawyer. In 1957, he worked in El Salvador constructing the Pan American Highway. He had many adventurous and exotic stories to tell from this period of time in his life.
While in El Salvador he met Vilma Lincogle and they were married on Christmas day in 1957 in the city of San Salvador. Soon after their marriage, they moved back to Montana where Marvin found a job as a sawyer. It was the type of work he loved, working in the forests of remote areas. With the income from this hard work, he was able to provide for and raise a family with four children.
His wife Vilma was like a sparkle on a fast moving stream, and soon she felt the need to go her own way. And though she disappeared from his life, he loved her. After she left, he was faced with the incredibly difficult task of raising four children on his own while maintaining a full-time job. There were many days when he would come home from work dog-tired, with the smell of the forest in his clothes, to four excited and screaming children jumping into his arms or grasping his legs. And though he was so exhausted that he could barely keep his eyes open, Marvin would tell a story or play some game that his children had chosen. He always went the extra mile with the endurance and strength he had first learned in his childhood to make sure his children knew they were loved and important.
Over the years as each of his children had their triumphs and hardships, he remained the ever-patient tower-of-strength they always turned to. At all times he was quick to forgive and slow to anger, and his love inspired his children’s love for him. This steadfast approach to loving each member of his family completely without limitations was also given to his grandchildren and great grandchild, whose love for him was equally as boundless.
Marvin demonstrated to everyone he knew that love, empathy, dedication, hard work and forgiveness were the most valuable traits one could possess. At age 93, he was able to complete a circle that was started on Saipan during WWII. As a 20-year-old marine, he had come upon the dead body of a Japanese soldier. Marvin saw the family pictures of this soldier, and realized that they were not so different from one another. He also found the “ancestor flag” in the soldier’s breast pocket which he knew was sacred. He made a promise in that moment to the soldier that he would someday return the flag to the family. In August of 2017, 76 years after making that promise, he was able to return the flag with the help of the Obon Society. He flew to Japan and met the soldier, Sadao Yasue’s, family and as the brother received the flag, he told Marvin that his brother’s spirit had finally returned home to Japan. Marvin and the fallen soldier’s brother walked hand-in-hand with joy on their faces and the time spent in Japan provided Marvin with a great sense of peace and rightness.
Marvin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his extended family on June 23, 2020. He ended his time here in the same way he had lived life — saying “I love you” and hearing it repeated back from family and friends. All who knew Marvin will miss his sweet presence here on earth. He truly made the world a better place.
The family would like to thank their friend Joseph Tachovsky whose recent book “40 Thieves On Saipan” describes the experiences and the sacrifices of Marvin and his comrades in Saipan as part of the Sixth Marine Regiment Scout-Sniper platoon during WWII.
Also, special thanks is extended to the Saint Ignatius Honor Guard for the beautiful and profoundly moving ceremony they performed for Marvin at his burial.
