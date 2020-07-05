Marvin Joy Strombo

Over the years as each of his children had their triumphs and hardships, he remained the ever-patient tower-of-strength they always turned to. At all times he was quick to forgive and slow to anger, and his love inspired his children’s love for him. This steadfast approach to loving each member of his family completely without limitations was also given to his grandchildren and great grandchild, whose love for him was equally as boundless.

Marvin demonstrated to everyone he knew that love, empathy, dedication, hard work and forgiveness were the most valuable traits one could possess. At age 93, he was able to complete a circle that was started on Saipan during WWII. As a 20-year-old marine, he had come upon the dead body of a Japanese soldier. Marvin saw the family pictures of this soldier, and realized that they were not so different from one another. He also found the “ancestor flag” in the soldier’s breast pocket which he knew was sacred. He made a promise in that moment to the soldier that he would someday return the flag to the family. In August of 2017, 76 years after making that promise, he was able to return the flag with the help of the Obon Society. He flew to Japan and met the soldier, Sadao Yasue’s, family and as the brother received the flag, he told Marvin that his brother’s spirit had finally returned home to Japan. Marvin and the fallen soldier’s brother walked hand-in-hand with joy on their faces and the time spent in Japan provided Marvin with a great sense of peace and rightness.