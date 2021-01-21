MISSOULA - COVID-19 is real, and it is deadly. Marvin Osmanson, who lived a healthy and independent life at the Village Senior Residence in Missoula until the virus found him, passed away from COVID-19 one month shy of his 103rd birthday. Born Feb. 3, 1918, in Mankato, Minnesota, Marvin went on to live his long life with curiosity, love for all things outdoors, devotion to work and family, and, most importantly, kindness. Without exaggeration, all who spent time with Marvin came away richer for it.

His first job upon graduating from high school in Mankato would become Marvin's life's career. Working in retail for S.S. Kresge's (Kmart) he would first be the stock room manager (wage $10/week) ultimately moving up through the ranks to store manager. During this time Marvin eloped in 1939 with his high school sweetheart and best friend, Dorothy Wildes. Marvin and Dorothy, along with their growing family, moved many times following Marvin's job with Kresge's, WWII, where he served in the Army's 42nd Infantry Division, and the ownership of two Ben Franklin Variety Stores. Two of their favorite homes were what Marvin called paradise country, Ironwood, Mich., in the Upper Peninsula, and Butte, where their love for the outdoors could be enjoyed to the utmost. Marvin and Dorothy were able to thrive in retirement for 30 years wintering in Tucson and Prescott, Ariz. When age dictated that they stay in one place they moved to Missoula where son Paul lives.