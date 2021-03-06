Marvin Roy Troutwine
Marvin Roy Troutwine, 97, passed away at his home on February 26th. He was born to Albert and Frances (Lane) Troutwine on December 15th 1923 while they were spending the winter in Los Angeles, California. He grew up on the family cattle ranch 40 mi. Northeast of Missoula on lower Blanchard Creek. He attended the one room Clearwater school located where the Clearwater River enters the Blackfoot River. Before the highway existed, the 3 mi. trek to school required fording the river by horse. At the age of 9 the family moved 7 miles further up Blanchard Creek where his parents may not have known whether he made it to school Monday, until he returned Friday evening. He also attended Bonner School, Missoula County High School and several trade schools. He served in WWII on the USS Boise while in the Navy and married his high school sweetheart Olga Bloomquist on his return in 1946. They raised their three children in Missoula and Great Falls, living in Missoula continuously since 1962. He always kept his loved ones close but there will never be a greater love than his love for his wife of 74 years, Olga. We know that he will be holding the door open for her!
He built over 100 houses and farm buildings as a business owner. He also worked as a carpenter, millwright, designer, crane operator, fabricator, machinist, welder, boiler operator, hydraulic specialist and controls technician while working on pulp mills, gold mines, powerhouses and installed the first computerized sawmills throughout the country for Mill Supply Co. He had a natural talent to solve any problem, keeping the crew on schedule and the project under budget. His enthusiasm and mentoring inspired many.
Marvin was always working on a personal project, whether it was designing a continuously variable transmission, building a hydroplane in his basement, a motor home in the backyard or restoring the 1959 Cadillac convertible in his garage. Many of his projects were to help family and friends make their lives better or for the enjoyment of the public. He assisted and advised on many projects such as the installation of the antique sawmill at Fort Missoula and then powered it with his own steam traction engines. The family still enjoys the parades in his convertible. He has received several recognitions for his volunteerism and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Americans Foresters. His favorite saying: "I'm Happy about Everything". He will be remembered as that 90 year old operating that 100 year old steam engine while on his smartphone.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Earl. He is survived by his wife Olga, daughters Audrey Trautwein (John Thomas), of Santa Cruz, CAissoula and Judy of Missoula, son Bruce (Cheryl) of Missoula, grandchildren Rachel Davis (Anthony), Chris Hansen (Emily), and Ryan, and great grandchildren Jack, Mark, Judson, and Audrey Carolyn.
An informal memorial is planned for 3:00 p.m. on the 4th of July near the Teepee burner at the Museum at Fort Missoula. Please consider donating equipment to the Forestry Interpretive Area operated by the Society of American Foresters. montanaforester@yahoo.com Special thanks to the Missoula Hospice Care Foundation.