Marvin Roy Troutwine, 97, passed away at his home on February 26th. He was born to Albert and Frances (Lane) Troutwine on December 15th 1923 while they were spending the winter in Los Angeles, California. He grew up on the family cattle ranch 40 mi. Northeast of Missoula on lower Blanchard Creek. He attended the one room Clearwater school located where the Clearwater River enters the Blackfoot River. Before the highway existed, the 3 mi. trek to school required fording the river by horse. At the age of 9 the family moved 7 miles further up Blanchard Creek where his parents may not have known whether he made it to school Monday, until he returned Friday evening. He also attended Bonner School, Missoula County High School and several trade schools. He served in WWII on the USS Boise while in the Navy and married his high school sweetheart Olga Bloomquist on his return in 1946. They raised their three children in Missoula and Great Falls, living in Missoula continuously since 1962. He always kept his loved ones close but there will never be a greater love than his love for his wife of 74 years, Olga. We know that he will be holding the door open for her!