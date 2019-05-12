VICTOR — Mary A. Sutherlin, 82, of Victor, passed away Wednesday, May 8 at the Valley View Estates in Hamilton. A service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 3 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
