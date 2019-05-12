{{featured_button_text}}

VICTOR — Mary A. Sutherlin, 82, of Victor, passed away Wednesday, May 8 at the Valley View Estates in Hamilton. A service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 3 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Mary A. Sutherlin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.