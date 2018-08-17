HAMILTON — Mary Ann Hogan Burt, 81, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at the Hamilton Assisted Living and Memory Care of natural causes surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel with Rosary and Vigil Services at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Parish with a reception following in the Pastoral Life Center. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in Mary Ann’s name to the Hamilton Assisted Living and Memory Care (P.O. Box 43, Hamilton, MT 59840) or to St. Francis Catholic Parish (411 S. 5th St., Hamilton, MT 59840). Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.