Mary Ann KickingWoman

MISSOULA — Mary Ann (Parker) KickingWoman, passed away on July 11, 2020 at age 88.

She was born September 9, 1931 in Corvallis to Frank Parker and Lucy Pokerjim Parker. Mary Ann is a Salish Pend d'Oreille member of CSKT, and a fluent speaker of her Salish language. During her childhood years Mary Ann and her siblings enjoyed life growing up in Perma.

When she was 6 years old she lost her hearing.

Mary Ann was blessed with 7 children; 5 of her children were from her marriage to Melvin "Chicken Boy" KickingWoman. Mary Ann was a very strong, caring and loving person. Who enjoyed soap operas, crossword puzzles and being around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Melvin and Mary Ann lived an adventurous life living in Washington, Idaho and Montana. Melvin and Mary Ann also enjoyed taking their kids to powwows and stick games throughout their life. Melvin worked as a laborer while Mary Ann took care of her children. She taught herself how to bead and sew and was one hell of a lip reader.

Everyone that met her was welcomed with a warm embracing smile.

Mary Ann is survived by three daughters Susie Charlo-Nicol, Rose KickingWoman, and Nola KickingWoman, and her daughter in-law Luanne KickingWoman, along with 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and her loving cat Winston, and many more relatives on the Flathead and Blackfeet reservations. She is preceded in death by husband Melvin KickingWoman; children; James Adams, Francis KickingWoman, Melvin Jr, Sandra Dee, Siblings; Theresa Risland, Elizabeth Oldhorn, Barbara Cristie, Louis Parker, Cecile Parker, and grandchild Michael Shane.

