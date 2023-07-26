Mary Ann Marsh Courtney

Mary Ann Marsh Courtney, a long-time Missoula resident, passed away on June 12, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington, due to complications from dementia.

Mary Ann was born in Polson on November 18, 1941 as the second child of Mary and Leonard Marsh. Leonard worked with his family at the Polson Creamery. The family treasured time spent at the Flathead Lake Marsh family log cabin on Skidoo Bay.

During high school, Mary Ann worked at Richwine's Burgerville. She graduated from Polson High School in 1960 as a member of the National Honor Society and a letter holder in baton twirling. She always remained a beloved and active class member.

Mary Ann attended the University of Montana, where joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, graduating with a Social Work degree in 1964. She married Robert "Bob" Campbell in 1964 in Polson.

She spent much of her career at the University of Montana, where she served as an executive assistant to four presidents and an administrator at the Alumni Association. She then served as an administrator at the Attorney Liability Protection Society (ALPS) in the Florence Building.

Mary Ann passionately loved western Montana, especially the mountain landscapes of Missoula, the Mission Valley, and Flathead Lake. She was a devotee of modern art, jazz and classical music, and supported the Missoula Symphony. She remained active with the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and belonged to an eight-person bridge club founded in the 1960s. She loved traveling across the United States and Europe, and spent time with her children on Maui, in Washington, D.C. and New York, London and Paris. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend, and with her kindness, warm smile, and sense of humor, spread light and love to all around her.

Mary Ann married Charles "Sam" Courtney in 2014 in Missoula, and they also lived in Liberty Lake, Washington and Vancouver, Washington. She is survived by Sam, son T.J. Campbell, daughter Elizabeth Campbell, and grandsons Ryan and Grant Karlsgodt. Her brother Jim Marsh passed away in 2021 in New York City.

Mary Ann's memorial service will be held at Christ the King Parish, 1400 Gerald Avenue, at 2pm on Friday, August 25.

In lieu of flowers, please consider offering a donation in Mary Ann Courtney's name at Missoula Aging Services.